Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.36.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $33,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Holzman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,388 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $119.08 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $125.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -53.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

