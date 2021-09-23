Zacks: Brokerages Expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. Roper Technologies posted sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.29.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,529,000 after acquiring an additional 31,728 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,616,000 after acquiring an additional 139,486 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Finally, Lansing Management LP raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 44,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $460.97 on Thursday. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $499.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $481.95 and its 200-day moving average is $452.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

