Zero Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $26,382.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.78 or 0.00272357 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00126399 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00172814 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002499 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,509,462 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

