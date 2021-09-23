Zero Utility Token Market Cap Reaches $588,613.76 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for $607.60 or 0.01358083 BTC on exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $588,613.76 and $5,588.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00056259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00128252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00012760 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00044600 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.