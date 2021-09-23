Zilliqa One Day Trading Volume Hits $67.69 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $67.69 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0909 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.11 or 0.00736182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001254 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.44 or 0.01169017 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 388.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

ZIL is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,065,009,317 coins and its circulating supply is 11,773,542,164 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

