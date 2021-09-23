ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.55 and last traded at $59.55. Approximately 45,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,585,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $1.68. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 30.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

