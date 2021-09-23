ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Reaches $0.71 on Exchanges

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001592 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 13% lower against the dollar. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $140.57 million and $6.40 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00074053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00113017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00166162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,676.37 or 0.99916822 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.32 or 0.06951637 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.88 or 0.00807091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

