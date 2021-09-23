ZooKeeper 24 Hour Volume Hits $363,451.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0555 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $363,451.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00070532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00113949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.02 or 0.00166848 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,747.08 or 0.99958552 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.75 or 0.07002707 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.05 or 0.00781567 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 52,232,012 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.