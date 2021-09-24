-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.08. ProPetro posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.42 million.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ProPetro by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,915,000 after buying an additional 67,963 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ProPetro by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ProPetro by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ProPetro by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ProPetro by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 23,047 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PUMP opened at $7.88 on Friday. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $813.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

