-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Savara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.07). Savara reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05.

SVRA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. 211,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,146. The company has a current ratio of 32.56, a quick ratio of 32.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Savara has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62.

In related news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 66,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $78,533.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 933,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,357.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Savara by 61.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Savara in the second quarter worth $33,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

