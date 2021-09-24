-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Perpetua Resources’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Perpetua Resources.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPTA shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Perpetua Resources from $14.50 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPTA. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $159,949,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,254,000. Loews Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 281.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 1,083,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after buying an additional 799,509 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,573,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,003,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.04. 78,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,444. The company has a market cap of $317.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77. Perpetua Resources has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

