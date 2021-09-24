-$0.19 EPS Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Sequans Communications reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in Sequans Communications by 358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,523,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,518 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Sequans Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,264,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,718,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sequans Communications by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in Sequans Communications by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 616,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 158,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 90,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,864. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $170.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

