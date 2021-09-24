$0.20 EPS Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.21. GoPro also reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $249.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.01 million. GoPro had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

GoPro stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $9.78. 1,701,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,364,679. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. GoPro has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $2,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,522.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $49,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 275,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,353.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 474,390 shares of company stock worth $4,825,280. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GoPro during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in GoPro by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in GoPro by 68.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 238,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 96,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in GoPro by 5.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 166,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GoPro by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,953,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,219,000 after buying an additional 385,940 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

