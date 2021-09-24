-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.21). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 125.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 210.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,368.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $601.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.19.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

