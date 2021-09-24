-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.21). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 125.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 210.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,368.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $601.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.19.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

