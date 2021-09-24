-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.26). Neoleukin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01).

A number of research firms recently commented on NLTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $7.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $17.95.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $611,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,348,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,471.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,358,000 after acquiring an additional 24,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 75,179 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,308,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,109,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 285,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 45,383 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.