-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.26). Neoleukin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01).

A number of research firms recently commented on NLTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $7.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $17.95.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $611,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,348,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,471.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,358,000 after acquiring an additional 24,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 75,179 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,308,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,109,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 285,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 45,383 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

