$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.82. DXC Technology posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.31.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,245,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,883,000 after purchasing an additional 284,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,271 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 143,299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,819 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,808,000 after buying an additional 433,426 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.93. 695,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,247. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.81. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

