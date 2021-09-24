$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.94. Axos Financial posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.91 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE:AX traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.32. 319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,408. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $54.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1,965.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

