0Chain (ZCN) Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $16.53 million and $72,221.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000539 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00066845 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

