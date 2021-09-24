$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will post $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the lowest is $1.57 billion. Patterson Companies posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.03. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 483,933 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 463.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 31,946 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 103,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 39,488 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,921,000 after purchasing an additional 230,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

