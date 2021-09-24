$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the lowest is $1.64 billion. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RHI. Truist increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.38.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $102.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.30 and a 200-day moving average of $90.07. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $104.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 664,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,117,000 after acquiring an additional 32,082 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 50.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 86.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 9.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,110,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,773,000 after acquiring an additional 93,521 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

