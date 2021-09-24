109,171 Shares in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Purchased by Elevation Capital Advisory LLC

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 109,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,839,000. iShares MSCI World ETF comprises 7.8% of Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC owned about 0.97% of iShares MSCI World ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URTH. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Bradley Mark J. grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

URTH stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,353. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $133.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.83.

