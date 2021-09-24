10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sells $238,560.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.04, for a total transaction of $238,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, August 23rd, Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $243,090.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $275,505.00.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded down $4.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,549. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 1.27. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

