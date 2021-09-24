140,779 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Acquired by Elevation Capital Advisory LLC

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 140,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,371,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after buying an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after buying an additional 173,050 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter.

USMV traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,765,729 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.47. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

