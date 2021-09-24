$189.30 Million in Sales Expected for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to announce sales of $189.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $191.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $186.90 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $160.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year sales of $765.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760.45 million to $770.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $832.18 million, with estimates ranging from $816.96 million to $847.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

IPAR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.41. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $79.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.64%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

