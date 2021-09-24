1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Piper Sandler

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.50 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.88% from the company’s previous close.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.27. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $73,589.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,334 shares of company stock valued at $207,267 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 3.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,158,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,287,000 after acquiring an additional 250,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

