$2.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.50. Prothena posted earnings per share of ($0.77) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 392.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRTA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

In other Prothena news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 11,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $616,049.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,189,645 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22,878.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,931 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth $46,650,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after acquiring an additional 879,254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 876.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 316,420 shares during the period. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1,206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 216,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTA traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.32. 227,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,549. Prothena has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average of $43.37.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

