$329.75 Million in Sales Expected for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will report sales of $329.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $640.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.50 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year sales of $439.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $655.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $69.06 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $78.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iTeos Therapeutics.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.34).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

In related news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $232,346.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $668,089.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,822 shares of company stock valued at $7,405,358. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,762,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,432,000 after buying an additional 1,688,625 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after buying an additional 483,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after buying an additional 468,576 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 1,125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after buying an additional 397,181 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $7,937,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $992.92 million, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.43. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.