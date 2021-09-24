$342.34 Million in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will report $342.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $277.70 million to $459.70 million. NextEra Energy Partners reported sales of $240.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $55.13 and a 12 month high of $88.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,134 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,558 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

