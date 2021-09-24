3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $303.72

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 303.72 ($3.97) and traded as high as GBX 321 ($4.19). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 318 ($4.15), with a volume of 836,976 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 35.54, a current ratio of 45.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 312.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 303.72.

3i Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for 3i Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.