$414.82 Million in Sales Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to announce $414.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $363.46 million to $467.00 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $290.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million.

A number of research firms have commented on CPE. MKM Partners raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

Shares of CPE opened at $40.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.48.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $45,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 24.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after acquiring an additional 59,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

