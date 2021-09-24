$429.65 Million in Sales Expected for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will announce $429.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $433.30 million and the lowest is $426.00 million. Air Transport Services Group posted sales of $404.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $409.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million.

ATSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after buying an additional 85,397 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 26.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 18,116 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Amazon.com Inc. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,326,000. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATSG stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.59.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

