5,195 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Gainplan LLC

Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. CrowdStrike comprises 0.5% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,344,000 after acquiring an additional 150,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,595,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,919,000 after acquiring an additional 236,202 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,597,000 after acquiring an additional 257,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,180,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,406,000 after acquiring an additional 95,560 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Summit Insights raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

CRWD stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,443. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $289.24. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.01 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,603,083.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,742 shares of company stock worth $88,223,242. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

