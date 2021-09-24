$525.66 Million in Sales Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to post sales of $525.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $514.40 million to $538.30 million. Itron posted sales of $540.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus lowered their price target on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

ITRI opened at $79.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.99. Itron has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -150.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,860.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,152 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Itron by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Itron by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Itron by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

