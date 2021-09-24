53,918 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,200,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.6% of Ergoteles LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.57.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $610.76. 32,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,459. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $552.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.80 and a fifty-two week high of $614.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

