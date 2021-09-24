57,000 Shares in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Acquired by Andar Capital Management HK Ltd

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 57,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,000. BlackLine makes up approximately 4.3% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd owned 0.10% of BlackLine as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 7.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,449,000 after acquiring an additional 169,533 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,632,000 after purchasing an additional 561,782 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 25.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 928,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,262,000 after purchasing an additional 189,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,963,000 after purchasing an additional 70,210 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $1,126,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,158,876.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $148,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,715 shares of company stock worth $24,153,161 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.30.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,622. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.53.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

