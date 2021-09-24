$67.28 Million in Sales Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to report $67.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.25 million. The Hackett Group posted sales of $57.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year sales of $270.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.68 million to $271.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $285.65 million, with estimates ranging from $281.00 million to $290.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.49 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HCKT shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after buying an additional 419,380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 240,678 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the second quarter worth $3,887,000. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,634,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after acquiring an additional 177,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Hackett Group by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 192,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 106,815 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCKT opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $577.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $20.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

