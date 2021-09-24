$70.03 Million in Sales Expected for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will announce sales of $70.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.10 million. Camtek posted sales of $40.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year sales of $264.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.00 million to $265.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $285.47 million, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $291.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Camtek.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.05 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

CAMT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays began coverage on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.61. Camtek has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $46.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Camtek by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Camtek by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Camtek by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Camtek by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Camtek by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.