$82.77 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to announce sales of $82.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.34 million and the highest is $83.20 million. Lincoln Educational Services posted sales of $78.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year sales of $324.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $323.90 million to $326.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $347.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 34.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth $2,376,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth $2,909,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 56,918 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

