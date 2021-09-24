908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Trent A. Basarsky Sells 6,000 Shares

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Trent A. Basarsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Trent A. Basarsky sold 21,000 shares of 908 Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $677,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.38. 221,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,154. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -29.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MASS shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

