AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

VLVLY stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75. AB Volvo has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $28.18.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.81 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 21.99%. Equities research analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

