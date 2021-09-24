AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.
VLVLY stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75. AB Volvo has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $28.18.
About AB Volvo (publ)
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
Further Reading: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.