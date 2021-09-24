ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Shares Up 0.2%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.68. 4,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 22,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAVMY. Morgan Stanley upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABN AMRO Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

