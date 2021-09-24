Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) CFO Sells $3,146,885.30 in Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $3,146,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of XLRN stock traded up $7.81 on Friday, hitting $167.65. 1,230,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,454. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 0.35. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.98 and a twelve month high of $174.24.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XLRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.