ACENT Achieves Market Cap of $7.49 Million (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last seven days, ACENT has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. ACENT has a market cap of $7.49 million and approximately $898,375.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0765 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00054278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00124225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012142 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00044171 BTC.

ACENT Profile

ACENT (CRYPTO:ACE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,934,423 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

