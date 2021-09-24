ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Sells $2,476,535.90 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Brian Hirsch sold 123,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $2,476,535.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Brian Hirsch sold 50,018 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $1,006,862.34.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,601. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $97.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 397.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,324,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,811 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $72,199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth $53,318,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 1,683.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,874,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 28,558.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,454,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

