Advance NanoTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Insider Sells A$21,720.00 in Stock

Advance NanoTek Limited (ASX:ANO) insider Geoff Acton sold 6,000 shares of Advance NanoTek stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.62 ($2.59), for a total value of A$21,720.00 ($15,514.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Get Advance NanoTek alerts:

Advance NanoTek Company Profile

Advance NanoTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance NanoTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance NanoTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.