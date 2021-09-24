Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.4% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.06% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $1,207,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 837,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $78,676,000 after acquiring an additional 98,371 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 247,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.2% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 48,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 249.7% in the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 32,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $45,582,032. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.77. 584,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,131,371. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.57. The firm has a market cap of $128.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $122.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.85.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.