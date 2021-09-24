Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $36,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $495,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $106.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $122.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,420 shares of company stock worth $45,582,032 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.85.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

