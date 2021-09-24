Aeron Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,027.07 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $1,027.07 and approximately $16,617.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aeron has traded 55% lower against the dollar. One Aeron coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeron alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00054724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00124027 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012145 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00044275 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

