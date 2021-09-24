Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.21% from the stock’s current price.

AFRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.07.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $126.89 on Friday. Affirm has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $146.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Affirm in the second quarter valued at about $671,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,379,000 after acquiring an additional 238,899 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

