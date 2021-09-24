Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Stock Position Raised by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Afya worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,120,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Afya by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 892,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 215,200 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Afya by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Afya by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,897,000 after acquiring an additional 51,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.38. 519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. Afya Limited has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $29.01.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFYA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Afya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.18.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

